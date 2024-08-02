RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth $45,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $148.95 on Friday. RLI has a 1 year low of $125.77 and a 1 year high of $151.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.08 and its 200-day moving average is $143.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.41.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $416.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RLI will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

