RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in RLI were worth $39,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth $1,504,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of RLI by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

RLI stock opened at $150.69 on Thursday. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $151.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.41.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

