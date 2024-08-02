RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in RLI were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in RLI during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in RLI during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 468.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RLI. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

RLI Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $150.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.01 and a 200-day moving average of $143.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.41. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.77 and a twelve month high of $151.47.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.