Rob Shuter Buys 80,000 Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Stock

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) insider Rob Shuter purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 646 ($8.31) per share, for a total transaction of £516,800 ($664,780.04).

LON:DRX opened at GBX 644.50 ($8.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Drax Group plc has a one year low of GBX 395.20 ($5.08) and a one year high of GBX 666.50 ($8.57). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 531.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 505.58. The stock has a market cap of £2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.67, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 10.40 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Drax Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,654.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 600 ($7.72) to GBX 750 ($9.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

