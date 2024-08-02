Robert A. Fehlman Sells 8,680 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $190,352.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,909.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $372.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.30 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $31,495,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,751,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth about $10,723,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,695,000 after purchasing an additional 349,534 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 270,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SFNC shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

