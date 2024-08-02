Robert Black Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Carnarvon Energy Limited (ASX:CVN) Stock

Carnarvon Energy Limited (ASX:CVN – Get Free Report) insider Robert Black acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$165,000.00 ($107,843.14).

Robert Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Robert Black purchased 1,000,000 shares of Carnarvon Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$193,000.00 ($126,143.79).

Carnarvon Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 34.05, a current ratio of 115.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Carnarvon Energy

Carnarvon Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia. It is also involved in the renewable fuels business. The company owns various interests in the Dorado, Pavo, Roc, Phoenix, and Phoenix South project located in the Bedout Sub-basin permits of Western Australia.

