Robert Desantis Sells 1,413 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

On Monday, July 29th, Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60.

On Monday, June 10th, Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $99,567.40.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total value of $236,175.44.

On Friday, May 10th, Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $92,146.45.

On Monday, May 13th, Robert Desantis sold 284 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $110,521.44.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $444.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $430.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.99 billion, a PE ratio of 80.25, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $468.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.