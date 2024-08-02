Robert I. Blum Sells 11,500 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $684,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,019.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $57.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.14. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $110.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYTK. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 642.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

