Robert L. Scott Sells 2,000 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $32,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,833.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $16.23 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $739.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $159.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 87,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 311.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 17.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

