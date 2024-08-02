Robert W. Baird Cuts Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $180.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $231.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $289.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.60.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $171.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.57 and its 200-day moving average is $215.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $302.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,168,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,970 shares of company stock worth $6,428,404. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,681,000 after buying an additional 32,557 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,084,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,060,000 after buying an additional 616,700 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,066,000 after buying an additional 90,444 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Penumbra by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,906,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

