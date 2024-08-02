Robert W. Baird Increases Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target to $31.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s previous close.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

CUZ stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 16,817 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 234,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

