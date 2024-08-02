Robert W. Baird Increases Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $170.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EA. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.95.

Shares of EA stock opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $153.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total value of $127,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,469. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,251 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 496.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,054,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,935,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,055,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

