Robert W. Baird Increases Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $60.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.27.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Flowserve

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE:FLS opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $52.09.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,695,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.