Robert W. Baird Increases Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $30.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

NYSE HIW opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $204.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,952,000 after buying an additional 1,364,176 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 77.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,629,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,347,000 after buying an additional 1,589,730 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,328,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,459,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,898,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,580,000 after buying an additional 124,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,227,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,251,000 after buying an additional 56,399 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

