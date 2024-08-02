Robert W. Baird Lowers Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $41.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

NYSE:PINS opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.77, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304 in the last three months. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leibman Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

