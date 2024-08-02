Robert W. Baird Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $80.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PYPL. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. PayPal has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PayPal by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after acquiring an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 15.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after acquiring an additional 904,804 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in PayPal by 4,024.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 764,258 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 1,309.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,168,000 after acquiring an additional 743,833 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

