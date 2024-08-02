Rogco LP Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rogco LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Rogco LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 12,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 352,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,420,000 after buying an additional 96,237 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.20.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $186.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

