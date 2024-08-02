Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.60.

Several brokerages have commented on RSI. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSI

Rogers Sugar Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:RSI opened at C$5.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.52. The stock has a market cap of C$732.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.58. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of C$4.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.14.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$300.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$303.80 million. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.5297347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

About Rogers Sugar

(Get Free Report

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.