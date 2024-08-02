Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,186 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,438,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,927,000 after buying an additional 206,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,862,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Rollins by 14.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,765,000 after acquiring an additional 357,535 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,043,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Rollins by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,019,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,208,000 after purchasing an additional 125,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

