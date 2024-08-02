Roth Capital Comments on Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

SFM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $100.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $103.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average is $68.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,785,102.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,299. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

