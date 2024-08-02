Roth Capital Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amplify Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Amplify Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Amplify Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Amplify Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Amplify Energy Price Performance

Amplify Energy stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. Amplify Energy has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. The company has a market cap of $284.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.90.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.47). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $76.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 159,699 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 575,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 44,431 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 26,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the first quarter valued at about $904,000. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

