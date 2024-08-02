Roth Capital Weighs in on Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Arch Capital Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.58 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $103.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.