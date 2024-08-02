Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.10. 37,943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 65,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.53.

Institutional Trading of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF stock. Embree Financial Group purchased a new position in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Embree Financial Group owned approximately 0.52% of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

