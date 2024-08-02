Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $128.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.38% from the company’s current price.

ALB has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.10.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.5 %

ALB opened at $93.17 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $90.02 and a 1-year high of $214.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day moving average of $115.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 45.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

