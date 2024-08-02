Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target to GBX 2,100

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,500 ($32.16) to GBX 2,100 ($27.01) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DGE. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.59) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($45.67) to GBX 3,640 ($46.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.02) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,948 ($37.92).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 2,400 ($30.87) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,552.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,748.59. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,165.60 ($27.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,409 ($43.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,666.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,836 ($36.48) per share, for a total transaction of £8,281.12 ($10,652.33). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 612 shares of company stock worth $1,671,964. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

