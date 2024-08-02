Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $84.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

