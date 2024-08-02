Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PR. Mizuho increased their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Permian Resources stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 4.37.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Permian Resources by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

