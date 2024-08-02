Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 570 ($7.33) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.43) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.72) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 463.70 ($5.96) on Wednesday. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 387.80 ($4.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 621.80 ($8.00). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 449.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 437.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,091.33, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.93.

In related news, insider Sally Johnson acquired 2,493 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 462 ($5.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,517.66 ($14,815.62). Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

