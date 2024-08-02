Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.30 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $2.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. CarParts.com has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.63.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 21.00% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

In related news, Director Jim Barnes acquired 94,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CarParts.com news, Director Jay Keith Greyson bought 41,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $43,324.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 282,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,391.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim Barnes bought 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 252,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,306.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 380.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the first quarter worth $33,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

