Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW)

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SW. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SW opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34. Smurfit Westrock has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smurfit Westrock

WestRock is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The company is one of the largest integrated producers of containerboard by tons produced, and one of the largest producers of high-graphics preprinted linerboard on the basis of net sales in North America.

