Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $11.60 per share.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.25.

Shares of RCL opened at $148.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $173.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.82 and a 200 day moving average of $139.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after buying an additional 27,819 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,672.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $1,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard D. Fain 19,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard D. Fain 19,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,667,094. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

