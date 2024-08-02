Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $183.00 at UBS Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $168.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.25.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $148.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.82 and a 200 day moving average of $139.71. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard D. Fain 19,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard D. Fain 19,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,667,094 over the last three months. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

