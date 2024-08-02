Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.98

Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 24741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.
Royce Value Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63.
Royce Value Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.
Royce Value Trust Company Profile
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
