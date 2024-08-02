Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.98

Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 24741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63.

Royce Value Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 13,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 121,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 45,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

