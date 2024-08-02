RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.56 and last traded at $19.58. 32,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 63,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,064 shares during the period. RPAR Risk Parity ETF comprises 2.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 2.01% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF worth $20,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

