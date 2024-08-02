RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Chairman Gregory Hayes Sells 134,887 Shares

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $116.74 on Friday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $118.22. The company has a market cap of $155.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research boosted their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.