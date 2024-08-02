RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) VP Sells $766,867.92 in Stock

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RTX Stock Up 0.5 %

RTX stock opened at $117.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.94.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. UBS Group boosted their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

