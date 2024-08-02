Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 56 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,907 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.3% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 566,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $238,197,000 after purchasing an additional 53,080 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,361 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,444,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.33.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $417.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $440.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.