Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,274 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of Runway Growth Finance worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Runway Growth Finance by 729.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 118,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 104,352 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Runway Growth Finance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Runway Growth Finance by 33.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Runway Growth Finance

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ RWAY opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $456.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $40.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

