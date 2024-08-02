Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $56.56 and last traded at $56.25, with a volume of 38392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.01.

The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Rush Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 70.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

