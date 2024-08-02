Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.01, but opened at $11.50. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 723,703 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.37 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 21,106 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 40.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 72,831 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,425,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 872,367 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 7.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 1.79.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

