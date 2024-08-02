Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 12,436 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 9,211.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CVB Financial by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 611,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 82,125 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,205,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 115,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,606,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVB Financial

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 665,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,641,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $73,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $18.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.47. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 29.58%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

