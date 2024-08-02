Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 2,465 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 61,625.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $41,046,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $12,238,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,365,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,213,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,745,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.26.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $102.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $111.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day moving average is $92.76.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

