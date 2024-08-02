Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 2,511 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 3,487.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 107,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 69.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,877 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 225,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $337,753.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,312.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,640 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.66. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.10 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.10.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.00%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

