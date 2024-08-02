Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 28,325 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,325 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $224.95 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSM. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

