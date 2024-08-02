Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 3,226 Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MeridianLink were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in MeridianLink by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in MeridianLink during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MeridianLink during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MeridianLink by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in MeridianLink during the fourth quarter worth about $2,008,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MeridianLink stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 1.02. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $77.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. MeridianLink’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

