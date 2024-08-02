Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 59,013 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,013 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 1,425.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,422,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after buying an additional 4,132,961 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,922,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GrafTech International by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,521,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,959 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $5.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $180.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

In related news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd bought 114,178 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $202,095.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,525,291 shares in the company, valued at $54,029,765.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 610,198 shares of company stock worth $1,069,942. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

