Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 7,219 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 4,944.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in InvenTrust Properties by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in InvenTrust Properties by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

IVT stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 910.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

