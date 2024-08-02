Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 8,001 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLBT. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at $182,619,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,580 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at $5,914,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,086,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after purchasing an additional 514,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at $2,222,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Cellebrite DI Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $14.11.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 417.94%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

