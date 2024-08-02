Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $37,501,401.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,522,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,940,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acushnet Price Performance

GOLF opened at $71.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.85. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $74.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $707.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

