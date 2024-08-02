Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 108.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AM. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 531.5% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 198,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 167,046 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $5,226,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $1,506,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 26.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 537,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 110,982 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of AM opened at $14.34 on Thursday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

